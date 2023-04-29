After May 15, 2023, PERMs Must Be Filed Via DOL’s FLAG System

Friday, April 28, 2023

On April 21, 2023, the Department of Labor (DOL)’s Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) announced that after May 15, 2023, at 6:59 p.m. EST, they would no longer accept ETA-9089 applications via their legacy PERM Online System. Thereafter, all ETA-9089 applications must be filed using the DOL’s FLAG system, and OFLC will no longer accept the previous version of Form ETA-9089 either electronically or by mail.

To assist with the transition, OFLC announced that ETA-9089 filers may begin preparing applications in FLAG starting April 24, 2023. To familiarize stakeholders with the new ETA-9089 application, OFLC conducted two webinars prior to the announcement.

In addition to being hosted on a new platform, there are many updates in the new ETA-9089 form, including a general overhaul of the formatting and ordering of requested information. Some of the most notable updates include the following:

employee information has been moved to Appendix A instead of being incorporated in the primary section of the form;

the new form pulls information directly from the Prevailing Wage Determination issued within the FLAG system;

a question that specifically involves Kellogg language;

a place for employers to identify the number of employees at the PERM worksite; and

a place for employers to identify where the employee gained the qualifying experience with the qualifying skills.

Additionally, filing ETA-9089 on the FLAG system alleviates the need for employers to create a separate account on the legacy filing system to file applications.

The changes in the ETA-9089 form and the move to the FLAG platform marks a significant change in the preparation and filing of the application that is the basis for many employment-based green cards. How the anticipated and unanticipated consequences of the updates may impact the user experience and filing of these applications remains to be seen.