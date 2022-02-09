Is all consent created equal? How the different privacy statutes treat the standard for consent.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Consent plays a role in almost all modern privacy statutes. In some privacy statutes, like the GDPR, it can function as one of many lawful purposes to process data. In other privacy statutes, like the VCDPA and the CPA, it is mandated for certain types of data processing (e.g., sensitive category data processing). How consent is defined, however, differs between and among statutory and regulatory schemes. The following provides a side-by-side comparison of how some of the main data privacy statutes define the term:

In addition to the general definition, some modern data privacy statutes include certain requirements or conditions for consent to be considered effective. The following provides a side-by-side comparison of statutorily enumerated requirements for effective consent:[9]

In addition, some modern privacy statutes include examples of activities that will not be considered sufficient to evidence consent (green check signifies a prohibition):

[5] While the term is not defined within the CCPA, it should be noted that the statute uses the word "consent" in some parts (e.g., as part of opting-in to a financial incentive program), and in other sections uses consent-like concepts but with different terminology (e.g., intentional use or direction to share personal information with a third party)

[9] Note that even if a statute does not contain a specific requirement for consent to be effective, it is possible that a court or supervisory authority could take the position that the requirement is implied by the statute.

[13] While the CPRA does not confer a right to withdraw consent after it has been granted, note that the CPRA does provide rights to object to certain processing activities. Those objections, however, are independent of any consent-based processing that has occurred.

[8] While not expressly prohibited by the statute, hovering over or closing a piece of content is unlikely to be viewed as sufficient consent by several European supervisory authorities.

[19] As noted above the CCPA does not define "consent." It does, however, incorporate consent concepts in the definition of "sale" by stating that if a "consumer uses or directs the business to intentionally disclose personal information" such activity does not constitute a sale. In that context, the statute states that "hovering over, muting, pausing, or closing a given piece of content does not constitute a consumer's intent to interact with a third party."

[22] As noted above the CCPA does not define "consent." It does, however, incorporate consent concepts in the definition of "sale" by stating that if a "consumer uses or directs the business to intentionally disclose personal information" such activity does not constitute a sale. In that context, the statute states that "hovering over, muting, pausing, or closing a given piece of content does not constitute a consumer's intent to interact with a third party."

[25] While not expressly prohibited by the statute, several supervisory authorities have issued guidance against dark patterns and / or nudging.

