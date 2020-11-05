November 5, 2020

Volume X, Number 310

 

November 05, 2020

November 04, 2020

November 03, 2020

McDermott Will & Emery
McDermott Will & Emery
The Jury Returns
All Eyes on Georgia (Courts)

Thursday, November 5, 2020

We’re talking about jury trials, of course. (Were you thinking of something else this morning?) Even as coronavirus cases spike, with 2,755 cases and 43 deaths yesterday, with positivity rates around 20%, Georgia is restarting state court jury trials. Some courts can’t accommodate social distancing, so trials will be held in civic centers, sports arenas, school gymnasiums or lodges associated with groups such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, according to Law.com. Criminal trials will take priority. In those counties that have announced specific procedures for conducting trials, if a juror tests positive in the middle of a trial, the show will go on.

© 2020 McDermott Will & Emery
McDermott Will & Emery

McDermott Will & Emery is a premier international law firm with a diversified business practice. Numbering more than 1,100 lawyers, we have offices in Boston, Brussels, Chicago, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Houston,...

www.mwe.com
+1 312 372 2000
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
