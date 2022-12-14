December 14, 2022

Volume XII, Number 348

40

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 13, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 12, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Lynn L. Bergeson

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
All Things Chemical Podcast

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

All Things Chemical® Podcast: TSCA Regulation of Articles: The Saga Continues — A Conversation with Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. [PODCAST]

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

This week, Dr. Richard E. Engler, Director of Chemistry for B&C and The Acta Group, our consulting affiliate, returned to the studio to discuss the stubbornly vexatious problem of TSCA’s regulation of articles, a fancy name for products or finished goods. Most listeners to the podcast appreciate that this U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administration has specifically applied TSCA regulations to articles far more than in decades past. This policy pivot has caused a significant amount of commercial disruption and business uncertainty. This will not abate in the years ahead. Rich Engler explains why this is the case and suggests some steps regulated entities may wish to consider to comply with current regulations and prepare for the future.

©2022 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 347
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

[email protected]
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement