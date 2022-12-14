All Things Chemical® Podcast: TSCA Regulation of Articles: The Saga Continues — A Conversation with Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. [PODCAST]

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

This week, Dr. Richard E. Engler, Director of Chemistry for B&C and The Acta Group, our consulting affiliate, returned to the studio to discuss the stubbornly vexatious problem of TSCA’s regulation of articles, a fancy name for products or finished goods. Most listeners to the podcast appreciate that this U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administration has specifically applied TSCA regulations to articles far more than in decades past. This policy pivot has caused a significant amount of commercial disruption and business uncertainty. This will not abate in the years ahead. Rich Engler explains why this is the case and suggests some steps regulated entities may wish to consider to comply with current regulations and prepare for the future.