March 17, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 76


Article By

Lynn L. Bergeson

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
All Things Chemical Podcast

All Things Chemical® Podcast: What is Product Stewardship's Value to a Company? — A Conversation with Tina N. Armstrong, Ph.D.

Friday, March 17, 2023

 

 

This week, I sat down with Dr. Tina N. Armstrong, a Vice President with Arcadis U.S., Inc., to discuss the role of product stewardship in business organizations today. To those of us in this space, Tina is a rock star. In addition to her role as a business leader and scientist at Arcadis, Tina is a professor in product stewardship strategy and management at the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, an author of many books and articles on product stewardship, and the 2022 awardee of the prestigious Allan K. Fleeger Distinguished Service Award conferred by the Product Stewardship Society for her many contributions to product stewardship. We discuss what product stewardship is, its origins, it value to companies, particularly those in the chemical and chemical product manufacturing sector, and the essential elements of a stewardship team.

©2023 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 76
