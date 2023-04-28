All Things Chemical: TSCA: New and Old — A Conversation with the Legendary Robert M. Sussman [PODCAST]

Friday, April 28, 2023

This week, I sat down with the truly legendary Robert M. Sussman, of Sussman & Associates, to discuss Bob’s extraordinary career engaging in all things Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), new and old. Bob was a prominent private-practice attorney and frequent senior official at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) before TSCA was amended in 2016. Since the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act, Bob has been extraordinarily successful putting his TSCA know-how and finely honed litigation skills to effective use for a wide range of public-interest clients. During our conversation, we discuss Bob’s amazing career, his litigation successes, his views on new TSCA, and his hopes for the future of chemical management.