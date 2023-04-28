April 28, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 118
April 27, 2023

April 27, 2023

April 26, 2023

April 25, 2023

Article By

Lynn L. Bergeson

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
All Things Chemical Podcast

All Things Chemical: TSCA: New and Old — A Conversation with the Legendary Robert M. Sussman [PODCAST]

Friday, April 28, 2023

This week, I sat down with the truly legendary Robert M. Sussman, of Sussman & Associates, to discuss Bob’s extraordinary career engaging in all things Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), new and old. Bob was a prominent private-practice attorney and frequent senior official at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) before TSCA was amended in 2016. Since the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act, Bob has been extraordinarily successful putting his TSCA know-how and finely honed litigation skills to effective use for a wide range of public-interest clients. During our conversation, we discuss Bob’s amazing career, his litigation successes, his views on new TSCA, and his hopes for the future of chemical management.

©2023 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 118
Lynn L. Bergeson
Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

