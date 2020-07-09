July 9, 2020

Volume X, Number 191

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

July 09, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 08, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 07, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 06, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Linn F. Freedman
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

Amazon Offers a “Quickstart Package” for Compliance with DOD’s CMMC

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Amazon has announced that it has developed and is offering a “CMMC Quickstart Package” to help contractors comply with the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) required for contractors to enter into contracts with DOD.

According to an Amazon spokesman, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be releasing a responsibility guide that “lists the CMMC requirements and, based on our shared responsibility model, outlines practices and processes that are either the customer’s responsibility, an AWS responsibility, or a shared responsibility.” In addition, AWS will issue a “CMMC compliance document template” that companies can use to assist them in seeking certification.

AWS’s stated goal “is to help companies reduce the level of effort and cost for CMMC compliance by leveraging their existing investment in other compliance program authorizations.”

Despite some confusion over the timing and details around DOD’s CMMC program, all indications are that DOD is moving forward with the program, and defense contractors are gearing up to be ready for it.

Copyright © 2020 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume X, Number 191

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Linn F. Freedman, Robinson Cole Law Firm, Cybersecurity and Litigation Law Attorney, Providence
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com