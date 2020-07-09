Amazon Offers a “Quickstart Package” for Compliance with DOD’s CMMC

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Amazon has announced that it has developed and is offering a “CMMC Quickstart Package” to help contractors comply with the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) required for contractors to enter into contracts with DOD.

According to an Amazon spokesman, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be releasing a responsibility guide that “lists the CMMC requirements and, based on our shared responsibility model, outlines practices and processes that are either the customer’s responsibility, an AWS responsibility, or a shared responsibility.” In addition, AWS will issue a “CMMC compliance document template” that companies can use to assist them in seeking certification.

AWS’s stated goal “is to help companies reduce the level of effort and cost for CMMC compliance by leveraging their existing investment in other compliance program authorizations.”

Despite some confusion over the timing and details around DOD’s CMMC program, all indications are that DOD is moving forward with the program, and defense contractors are gearing up to be ready for it.