October 15, 2021

Volume XI, Number 288
October 14, 2021

October 13, 2021

October 12, 2021

Linn F. Freedman

Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

Apple + Microsoft Release Patches for Identified Vulnerabilities

Thursday, October 14, 2021

This week, both Apple and Microsoft issued patches to fix serious zero-day vulnerabilities that should be applied as soon as possible. That means that if you have an iPhone or iPad, you may want to plug your phone or iPad in and apply the newest iOS 15.0.2, which is what I just did as I was writing this post.

 The Apple vulnerability (CVE-2021-30883) is actively being used by threat actors against iPhone and iPad users to attempt to install malware and steal data, so click on that software update sooner rather than later. It only takes a few minutes.

On its Patch Tuesday earlier this week, Microsoft issued patches for over 80 vulnerabilities in the Windows operating system, including Windows 11 and other products. Three of the patches were deemed critical, which means that exploitation of the vulnerabilities could allow the threat actor to take over control of systems remotely. For more information about the patches, and a designation of their criticality or importance, click here.

Copyright © 2021 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 287
Linn F. Freedman
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation.

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
