October 28, 2021

Volume XI, Number 301
October 27, 2021

October 26, 2021

October 25, 2021

Article By

Julia K. Kadish

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Eye On Privacy

Apple To Require Ability to Delete Accounts In-App

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Apple has issued new guidelines for apps that let people create accounts. The guidelines will require these apps to give people a way to delete their accounts. This requirement is broader than CCPA and GDPR deletion rights, as it applies to all users (not just those from specific territories). The requirements go into effect January 1, 2022.

From a process standpoint, apps will need to let users “initiate deletion of their account from within the app.” This suggests that to comply apps could have a deletion button, link or other process accessible from within an app. That could then re-direct users to a browser to complete the deletion request. Provided that the UX for deleting an account is not filled with “dark patterns,” apps will likely be permitted to ask users to confirm a request to delete an account.

The guidelines do not make clear if the intent is for apps to also delete data associated with the account. Or, simply, to delete the account. Companies that currently have a CCPA or GDPR process that allows users to delete data may want to consider setting up a new process for this new Apple requirement. In other words, this could be a process that allows a user to delete an account, separate from any jurisdiction-specific process the company already has for users to request that the company delete data.

The new requirements under Apple’s guidelines will overlap with certain privacy laws. This is particularly true depending on whether a company takes a “data deletion” or “account deletion” approach. Companies will need to analyze their obligations under relevant privacy laws when requests come in as a result of the guidelines. This includes exceptions to deletion obligations under CCPA and GDPR.

Putting it into Practice. Companies that offer an ability to create an account in-app should begin working with stakeholders to develop an approach to meet the account deletion requirement. This includes determining how the back-end will differ (or not) from any other deletion requests the company may be processing.

Copyright © 2021, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 300
Julia K. Kadish

Julia Kadish is an attorney in the Intellectual Property Practice Group in the firm's Chicago office.

Julia's practice focuses on data breach response and preparedness, reviewing clients' products and services for privacy implications, drafting online terms and conditions and privacy policies, and advising clients on cross-border data transfers and compliance with US and international privacy regulations and standards.

