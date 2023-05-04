April 2023 PFAS Legislative Developments

Summary: Intended to protect citizens from PFAS in drinking water. If PFAS found to contaminate water source, then the responsible party is to pay the public water system any actual and necessary costs incurred by the public water system to remove, correct, or abate the contaminant; a responsible party shall be jointly and severally liable for all actual and necessary costs. The sum of $2,000,000 in nonrecurring funds for the 2023-2024 fiscal year is appropriated from the General Fund to the Department of Environmental Quality to implement the requirements of this act