August 24, 2021

Volume XI, Number 236

 

August 24, 2021

August 23, 2021

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Nano and Other Emerging Chemical Technologies Blog

ASTM Publishes Laboratory Guide for Identifying Nanomaterials

Monday, August 23, 2021

ASTM recently announced that it published a standard, E3275, that seeks to familiarize laboratory scientists with background information and technical content necessary to image and identify engineered nanomaterials in cellular and noncellular samples. According to ASTM, the standard is specific to the use of the darkfield microscopy/hyperspectral imaging analysis technique. ASTM states that in this technique, the resulting sample analysis allows for direct visualization and identification of the nanomaterials based on comparison to the spectral profiles of well-characterized reference nanomaterials.

©2021 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 235
Lynn L. Bergeson
Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies.

Carla N. Hutton
Since 1996, Carla Hutton has monitored, researched, and written about regulatory and legislative issues that may potentially affect Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) clients.

