Avoiding Antitrust Traps for the Unwary: Guardrails for Healthcare Transactions [Podcast]

Thursday, July 27, 2023

On this episode of NM Talks Healthcare, join antitrust lawyers Denise Gunter and Carrie Hanger in their discussion of the current enforcement environment, the potential impact on parties to healthcare transactions, and recommendations for conducting due diligence and pre-integration planning in an antitrust compliant manner. It is no secret that the Biden Administration has ramped up the enforcement of the existing antitrust laws. Now more than ever, it is critical that parties looking to engage in healthcare transactions are aware of the antitrust laws and put appropriate precautions in place to avoid making missteps.

The NM Talks Healthcare podcast offers thought provoking insight into critical topics surrounding the healthcare industry. Each episode features Nelson Mullins healthcare attorneys and special guests who offer a variety of experience in healthcare.

