July 29, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 210
July 28, 2023

July 27, 2023

July 26, 2023

Article By

Denise M. Gunter
Carrie A. Hanger

Nelson Mullins
Idea Exchange - Insights

Avoiding Antitrust Traps for the Unwary: Guardrails for Healthcare Transactions [Podcast]

Thursday, July 27, 2023

On this episode of NM Talks Healthcare, join antitrust lawyers Denise Gunter and Carrie Hanger in their discussion of the current enforcement environment, the potential impact on parties to healthcare transactions, and recommendations for conducting due diligence and pre-integration planning in an antitrust compliant manner. It is no secret that the Biden Administration has ramped up the enforcement of the existing antitrust laws. Now more than ever, it is critical that parties looking to engage in healthcare transactions are aware of the antitrust laws and put appropriate precautions in place to avoid making missteps. 

The NM Talks Healthcare podcast offers thought provoking insight into critical topics surrounding the healthcare industry. Each episode features Nelson Mullins healthcare attorneys and special guests who offer a variety of experience in healthcare.

If you are enjoying the podcast, don’t forget to share the episodes with your colleagues and friends!

Denise Gunter Antitrust Lawyer Nelson Mullins Law Firm North Carolina
Denise M. Gunter
Partner

Denise is managing partner of the Winston–Salem office and serves as one of two Chief Diversity Partners. She has more than two decades of experience representing clients in a variety of antitrust matters. She represents clients in civil and criminal antitrust litigation and government investigations and advises clients on pricing, distribution, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and Hart–Scott–Rodino premerger notification filings. Though Denise's antitrust experience covers a variety of industries, she has a particular focus on healthcare antitrust matters and regularly advises...

[email protected]
336-774-3372
www.nelsonmullins.com
Carrie A. Hanger
Carrie A. Hanger Attorney Healthcare Antitrust Law Nelson Mullins Winston-Salem
Partner

Carrie is a seasoned healthcare law, biosciences, and antitrust attorney.  In her healthcare law and biosciences practice, she assists healthcare systems, surgical centers, physician groups, long–term care facilities, hospices, home health providers, and entities engaged in the clinical research across the State of North Carolina and beyond. Carrie’s antitrust experience covers a variety of industries with a particular focus on healthcare antitrust matters. 

Carrie routinely counsels healthcare clients on licensure and certification, enrollment...

[email protected]
336-774-3327
www.nelsonmullins.com