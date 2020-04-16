Thursday, April 16, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has caused many employers to rethink their ability to respond to widespread pandemic affecting their employees and workplace operations. Specifically, the outbreak has caused employers to scramble to develop and adopt policies and procedures to ensure the health and safety of their workers during times of unprecedented uncertainty. Additionally, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-42 requires businesses, operations and government agencies that are continuing in-person work to adhere to social distancing practices and measures, which include developing a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan consistent with recommendations provided by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. One portion of this plan is to develop a confirmed coronavirus case procedure by which an employer can ensure prompt identification and isolation of sick employees, while maintaining a safe work environment. The below outlined case procedure generally addresses these concerns.