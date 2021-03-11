Biden Administration Wage and Hour Update: 50 Days In…

WHD’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to withdraw the independent contractor rule—which was initially scheduled to take effect on March 8, 2021 but then delayed until May 7, 2021 by virtue of the White House’s January 20 regulatory freeze memorandum—is here. The Trump-era rule would have relaxed the standards for classifying workers as independent contractors, elevating two factors (control and opportunity for profit or loss) above other factors and giving them greater probative value in the classification analysis. Per the NPRM, this approach would mark a departure from WHD’s longstanding approach and be inconsistent with Supreme Court precedent. President Biden has signaled an intention to bring the federal classification rules in line with the “ABC” test adopted by certain states, which can make it considerably more difficult for certain businesses to classify workers as independent contractors.