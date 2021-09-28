BIDEN TO ACT ON FCC?: 17 Senators Send Letter to Biden Urging Him to Appoint Rosenworcel Permanent FCC Chairwoman

Monday, September 27, 2021

Just did a quick update on a Senator pushing the FCC for more SMS restrictions. But I have some additional quick FCC-related news as well.

17 Senators (16 Democrats and 1 Independent) sent a letter to President Biden’s office last week urging the President to appoint Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel as permanent FCC Chairwoman.

The letter—found here Rosenworcel Support Letter—notes:

“We represent 17 states and a wide range of political and policy views, but one thing we have in common is a belief that there is no better qualified or more competent person to lead the FCC at this important time than Acting Chair Rosenworcel. We have long experience working with her and her team, and she has already shown an ability to steer the FCC through these extraordinary and difficult times.”

The FCC is currently not at full strength with only four Commissioners presently serving—2 Democrats and 2 Republicans–whereas the FCC usually has five commissioners.

We’ll obviously keep an eye on this.