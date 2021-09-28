September 28, 2021

Volume XI, Number 271

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

September 27, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Eric J. Troutman

Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
TCPA World

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

BIDEN TO ACT ON FCC?: 17 Senators Send Letter to Biden Urging Him to Appoint Rosenworcel Permanent FCC Chairwoman

Monday, September 27, 2021

Just did a quick update on a Senator pushing the FCC for more SMS restrictions. But I have some additional quick FCC-related news as well.

17 Senators (16 Democrats and 1 Independent) sent a letter to President Biden’s office last week urging the President to appoint Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel as permanent FCC Chairwoman.

The letter—found here Rosenworcel Support Letter—notes:

“We represent 17 states and a wide range of political and policy views, but one thing we have in common is a belief that there is no better qualified or more competent person to lead the FCC at this important time than Acting Chair Rosenworcel. We have long experience working with her and her team, and she has already shown an ability to steer the FCC through these extraordinary and difficult times.”

The FCC is currently not at full strength with only four Commissioners presently serving—2 Democrats and 2 Republicans–whereas the FCC usually has five commissioners.

We’ll obviously keep an eye on this.

© Copyright 2021 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 270
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Eric Troutman Class Action Attorney
Eric J. Troutman
Of Counsel

Eric Troutman is one of the country’s prominent class action defense lawyers and is nationally recognized in Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) litigation and compliance. He has served as lead defense counsel in more than 70 national TCPA class actions and has litigated nearly a thousand individual TCPA cases in his role as national strategic litigation counsel for major banks and finance companies. He also helps industry participants build TCPA-compliant processes, policies, and systems.

Eric has built a national litigation practice based upon deep experience, rigorous...

eric.troutman@squirepb.com
213-689-6510
www.squirepattonboggs.com
www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/blogs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement