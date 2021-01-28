January 28, 2021

Article By
Linn F. Freedman
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider
Big Win for Law Enforcement: Emotet Infrastructure Taken Down

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Today (January 27, 2021) was a BIG win for law enforcement in their efforts to combat cyber crime. U.S. and European law enforcement agencies announced today that through join efforts and cooperation on “Operation Ladybird,” computer servers and the infrastructure that has been used by criminals behind Emotet to victimize individuals and organizations through phishing schemes and distributing vicious strains of ransomware such as Ryuk were seized and are now out of the control of the cyber criminals. Emotet has been described as a cybercrime-as-a-service program because it is a pay-per-install botnet.

According to reports, Emotet has been used by criminals to defraud victims of millions of dollars through extortion and data theft, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has estimated that it has cost U.S. state and local governments up to $1 million per incident following an Emotet infection. Investigators have estimated that more than one million Microsoft Windows systems are currently affected by Emotet infections, so the take down is particularly important for those already infected systems.

According to Europol, “The Emotet infrastructure essentially acted as a primary door opener for computer systems on a global scale.”

This win doesn’t mean that the criminals behind Emotet can’t rebuild and continue to wreak havoc in the future, but slowing them down a bit is helpful in combatting cyber crime and the protection of individuals and companies’ data.

About this Author

Linn F. Freedman, Robinson Cole Law Firm, Cybersecurity and Litigation Law Attorney, Providence
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
