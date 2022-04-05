April 5, 2022

Volume XII, Number 95
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 05, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 04, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Eva Gunasekera
Renée Brooker

Tycko & Zavareei LLP
Fraud Fighters

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Bipartisan Cybercrime Bill Highlights Cybersecurity Breach Reporting

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

After passage by the Senate in December, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Better Cybercrime Metrics Act in a 377-48 vote last week. As the latest version of the bill states, “The United States lacks comprehensive cybercrime data and monitoring, leaving the country less prepared to combat cybercrime that threatens national and economic security.”  The bill seeks to empower agencies to develop taxonomies to categorize cybercrime, include appropriately-categorized cybercrime in federal departments’ and agencies’ crime reporting, and then analyze cybercrime reporting disparities vis-à-vis other types of crime.

As previously reported on this blog, one of the key ways companies and individuals doing business with the government may commit fraud includes “knowingly violating obligations to monitor and report cybersecurity incidents and breaches.”

This bill would increase agencies and contractors’ obligations to report cybersecurity breaches in a timely manner.  Would-be whistleblowers, take note.  Whistleblowers can hold accountable government contractors that fail to report cybersecurity breaches timely to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act, through what is called a qui tam lawsuit.  Whistleblowers can receive 15-25% of the government’s recovery of false claims in a successful qui tam lawsuit.

© 2022 by Tycko & Zavareei LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 95
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Eva Gunasekera WHistleblower and Government Fraud Attorney Tycko & Zavareei LLP Law Firm
Eva Gunasekera
Partner

FORMER DOJ SENIOR COUNSEL FOR HEALTH CARE FRAUD, NOW REPRESENTING WHISTLEBLOWERS

eva@tzlegal.com
(202) 973-0900
www.fraudfighters.net
Renée Brooker
Renée Brooker Whistleblower Lawyer Tycko & Zavareei Law Firm
Partner

FORMER PROSECUTOR IN SENIOR LEADERSHIP POSITION AT DOJ, RESPONSIBLE FOR BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN RECOVERIES UNDER WHISTLEBLOWER LAWS, NOW REPRESENTING WHISTLEBLOWERS

reneebrooker@tzlegal.com
(202) 417-3664‬
www.fraudfighters.net
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement