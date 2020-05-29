BRAG Biobased Products Blog - EPA Small Manufacturer Rule and Biopesticide Ingredient Comment Period

Friday, May 29, 2020

On May 22, 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Pesticide Programs (OPP) announced the opening of a 15-day comment period on its proposal to register a new active ingredient and biopesticide product. The biopesticide product, PHC-91398, would contain Ea peptide 91398, the new active ingredient that was derived from naturally occurring bacterium and induces natural plant defenses. The plant’s reaction to the peptide “activates a hypersensitive response in treated plants, which enables resistance to bacterial and fungal infection, as well as suppression of nematode egg production.” PHC-91398, the biopesticide product, is intended for use on a wide range of agricultural crops and home and garden uses. There will be three product applications:

Pre-plant foliar or root dip;

Foliar application in greenhouses and fields through a conventional spray, drip, or aerial equipment; and

Seed treatment.

Upon review of the data submitted in support of Ea peptide 91398, EPA states that toxicity, allergenicity to humans, and/or adverse effects on non-target organisms is not expected.

EPA is seeking comments, particularly from pesticide users, registrants, public interest organizations, and state, tribal, and local governments. Comments are due on or prior to June 5, 2020.

EPA Issues Small Manufacturer Definition Update Rule In Final

Additionally, on May 28, 2020, the EPA announced the issuance of the final rule amending the definition of small manufacturer, including a new definition for small government in accordance with the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). Effective June 29, 2020, these amendments affect certain reporting and recordkeeping requirements in the Chemical Data Reporting (CDR) rule under TSCA.