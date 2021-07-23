July 23, 2021

Volume XI, Number 204

 

July 23, 2021

Article By

Steven J. Porzio
Elizabeth A. Dailey
Proskauer Rose LLP
Labor Relations Update
BREAKING: Jennifer Abruzzo is Sworn In as General Counsel of the NLRB

Friday, July 23, 2021

After being nominated by President Biden on February 17, 2021, Jennifer Abruzzo was sworn in as General Counsel of the NLRB yesterday by Chairman Lauren McFerran. Abruzzo will serve a four-year term as General Counsel, spearheading the agency’s investigation and prosecution of unfair labor practice cases and supervising the NLRB field offices in the processing of cases. As the NLRB noted in its official press release, this is the first time in the NLRB’s history that women have occupied both the Chairman and General Counsel positions.

Peter Sung Ohr, who has served as Acting General Counsel since President Biden terminated former General Counsel Robb in January 2021, will remain in the Office of the General Counsel, serving as a Deputy General Counsel.

Jennifer Abruzzo most recently served as Special Counsel for Strategic Initiatives for the Communications Workers of America (CWA). Prior to this role, Abruzzo spent over two decades working for the NLRB in various capacities, with her most recent position being Deputy General Counsel and then Acting General Counsel before former General Counsel Peter Robb was confirmed by the Senate. After her swearing-in, Abruzzo said she was “thrilled to rejoin the Agency” and looks forward to working with her colleagues to “promote better enforcement of labor and employment laws.” General Counsel Abruzzo also took the opportunity to express her belief that “vigorous enforcement of the Act will help level the playing field for workers and their freely chosen representatives”.

General Counsel Abruzzo’s opening remarks likely signal what lies ahead for employers.  Viewing this development in conjunction with the pending nominations of two union-side attorneys to fill vacant seats on the NLRB, one can certainly see that the winds of change at the NLRB are certainly blowing.  Stay tuned.

About this Author

Steven Porzio Labor & Employment Attorney Proskauer Rose New York, NY
Steven J. Porzio
Partner

Steven J. Porzio is a partner in the Labor & Employment Law Department and a member of the Labor-Management Relations Group. Steve assists both unionized and union-free clients with a full range of labor and employee relations matters. He represents employers in contract negotiations, arbitrations, and representation and unfair labor practice cases before the National Labor Relations Board. 

Steve has experience conducting vulnerability assessments and providing management training in union and litigation avoidance, leave management, wage and hour, and hiring and firing...

sporzio@proskauer.com
212-969-3079
www.proskauer.com
www.laborrelationsupdate.com
Elizabeth A. Dailey
Elizabeth A. Dailey Labor & Employment Proskauer Rose New York, NY
Associate

Elizabeth Dailey is an associate in the Labor & Employment Law Department and a member of the Employment Litigation & Arbitration Group.

  • Labor & Employment
  • Employment Litigation & Arbitration
edailey@proskauer.com
212.969.3843
www.proskauer.com
