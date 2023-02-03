Breaking News: OFCCP Posts List of Contractors Whose EEO-1 Data Will Be Released on February 8, 2023

Thursday, February 2, 2023

In an attempt to give contractors a final opportunity to object to release of their EEO-1 data, OFCCP has posted a list of contractors for whom the Agency will release the reports in response to the FOIA request filed by the Center for Investigative Reporting.

OFCCP’s e-mail message states:

To ensure the accuracy of our list, we are providing one final opportunity for entities to assert that their data should not be released because (a) they were not a federal contractor during the relevant time period; or (b) they believe they previously submitted an objection to the disclosure of their EEO-1 data.

OFCCP is encouraging contactors to consult the posted list. If you believe that your entity is incorrectly included on this list, you must respond to OFCCP’s office by e-mail at [email protected] as soon as possible, but no later than 11:59 p.m. EST on February 7, 2023.

OFCCP also has a dedicated Help Desk number (1-800-397-6251) and website with more information about the FOIA request.