February 3, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 34

62

February 02, 2023

February 01, 2023

January 31, 2023

Article By

Laura A. Mitchell

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Affirmative Action & OFCCP Law Advisor Blog

Breaking News: OFCCP Posts List of Contractors Whose EEO-1 Data Will Be Released on February 8, 2023

Thursday, February 2, 2023

In an attempt to give contractors a final opportunity to object to release of their EEO-1 data, OFCCP has posted a list of contractors for whom the Agency will release the reports in response to the FOIA request filed by the Center for Investigative Reporting.

OFCCP’s e-mail message states:

To ensure the accuracy of our list, we are providing one final opportunity for entities to assert that their data should not be released because (a) they were not a federal contractor during the relevant time period; or (b) they believe they previously submitted an objection to the disclosure of their EEO-1 data.

OFCCP is encouraging contactors to consult the posted list. If you believe that your entity is incorrectly included on this list, you must respond to OFCCP’s office by e-mail at [email protected] as soon as possible, but no later than 11:59 p.m. EST on February 7, 2023.

OFCCP also has a dedicated Help Desk number (1-800-397-6251) and website with more information about the FOIA request.

About this Author

Laura Mitchell, Jackson Lewis, Management Representation lawyer, Contractual Drafting Attorney
Laura A. Mitchell
Principal

Laura A. Mitchell is a Principal in the Denver, Colorado, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. She represents management exclusively in all areas of employment law, focusing on affirmative action and government contractor compliance.

Ms. Mitchell is a Principal in the firm’s Affirmative Action and OFCCP Defense practice group, representing government and non-government contractors in Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) matters, preparing for and defending OFCCP audits, and counseling employers on issues stemming...

[email protected]
303-225-2382
www.jacksonlewis.com
