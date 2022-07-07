July 7, 2022

Volume XII, Number 188
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 06, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 05, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Justin J. Hepworth

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Cannabis Law Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

California Governor Signs into Law Cannabis Tax Relief Bill

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Help for California’s fledgling cannabis industry finally appears to be on the way. For years, the industry has shouldered heavy taxes – a 15% state-wide excise tax, sales and use taxes up to 10.75%, and local business licenses taxes up to 15% in some jurisdictions. And, to top it off, California imposed a cultivation tax on cannabis flowers of $161.28 per dry-weight pound. While growers could sustain this tax burden when business was good, wholesale prices plummeted in the fall of 2021 and left growers unable to turn a profit.

Enter Assembly Bill 195, a budget “trailer bill” signed into law by Governor Newsom on June 30, 2022. Among other things, AB 195 amends the California Revenue and Taxation Code to eliminate the cultivation tax on harvested cannabis. Specifically, harvested cannabis that enters the commercial market on or after July 1, 2022 is not subject to the cultivation tax, even if the distributor or manufacturer received the cannabis from a cultivator prior to July 1, 2022. AB 195 also shifts the point of collection and remittance of the 15% state wide-excise tax from distributors to retailers effective January 1, 2023, and sales or transfers of harvested cannabis that has entered the commercial market by cultivators to distributors or manufacturers after July 1, 2022 are exempt from cultivation tax if the cannabis is ultimately subject to this 15% excise tax on retail sales. AB 195 tracks Governor Newsom’s proposed budget,[1] which suggested slashing the cultivation tax rate to zero. For growers and the cannabis industry alike, this is a welcome sign of relief.

Beginning July 1, 2025, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration must adjust the excise tax rate every two years to a rate that would generate an amount of revenue equivalent to what would have been collected from the cultivation tax (such rate not to exceed 19%). AB 195 includes other provisions, including updated allocations of the Cannabis Tax Fund and tax credits to commercial cannabis businesses.

ENDNOTES

[1] Discussed in a prior article  here.

Copyright © 2022, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 187
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Hepworth, Associate, Sheppard Mullin
Justin J. Hepworth
Associate

Justin Hepworth is an associate in the Tax and Estate Planning Practice Group in the firm's Orange County office.

Justin's practice focuses on tax transactional and controversy matters. He assists clients with multistate income, franchise, sales, and transfer tax issues. He advises on audit defense, voluntary disclosure agreements, unclaimed property planning, and other controversy and compliance matters. He has extensive experience handling nexus issues, sales tax exemption issues, state research and development credits, unitary business...

jhepworth@sheppardmullin.com
714-424-8293
https://www.sheppardmullin.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement