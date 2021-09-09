September 9, 2021

Volume XI, Number 252

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

September 09, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 08, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 07, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Anthony J Oncidi
Ariel N. Brotman

Proskauer Rose LLP
California Employment Law Update

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

California Jury Awards Employees $7.6 Million in Latest Gargantuan Wrongful Termination Verdict

Thursday, September 9, 2021

A Los Angeles jury has ordered an apartment building owner and property management company to pay $7.6 million to two former live-in apartment managers who claimed to have been wrongfully terminated and discriminated against based upon a medical condition and disability (thyroid cancer).

Albert Garcia and his wife Stephanie Garcia sued Gresham Apartments Investors, owners of a Canoga Park apartment building, and the property managers, Seltzer-Doren Management Co. Inc. dba Sierra Management, for: (1) violation of the employment provisions of the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) based upon a physical disability; (2) violation of FEHA – housing discrimination; and (3) wrongful termination.  Plaintiffs alleged they had been wrongfully terminated shortly after Mr. Garcia was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and requested accommodations and time off from work.  Upon termination, the Garcias alleged they had to leave their rent-free apartment unit, which was provided to them as part of their compensation.

After six hours of deliberation, the jury sided with the Garcias. The jury awarded Albert Garcia $2.35 million in compensatory damages for lost wages and emotional distress and $4 million in punitive damages and Stephanie Garcia $30,725 in compensatory damages and $1.25 million in punitive damages for a total verdict of $7,633,650. Added to that will likely be a substantial amount of prevailing-party attorney’s fees.

© 2021 Proskauer Rose LLP. National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 252
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Anthony J Oncidi, Employment Attorney, Proskauer Rose Law Firm
Anthony J Oncidi
Partner

Anthony J. Oncidi heads the Labor & Employment Law Group in the Los Angeles office. Tony represents employers and management in all aspects of labor relations and employment law, including litigation and preventive counseling, wage and hour matters, including class actions, wrongful termination, employee discipline, Title VII and the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, executive employment contract disputes, sexual harassment training and investigations, workplace violence, drug testing and privacy issues, Sarbanes-Oxley claims and employee raiding and trade secret protection....

AOincidi@proskauer.com
310-284-5690
www.proskauer.com
Ariel N. Brotman
Associate

Ariel Brotman is an associate in the Labor Department and a member of the Employment Litigation & Arbitration Group.

abrotman@proskauer.com
310-557-5638
www.proskauer.com
www.proskauer.com/insights
Advertisement
Advertisement