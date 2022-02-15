February 15, 2022

Volume XII, Number 46
February 15, 2022

February 14, 2022

Article By

Stuart M. Gerson
Robert E. Wanerman
Megan Robertson

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Health Law Advisor

Chevron Deference: Is It Time for Change? – Diagnosing Health Care [PODCAST]

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast:  This term, the Supreme Court of the United States is set to rule in a Medicare reimbursement case that has sparked a fresh look at the historical deference often granted to agencies and whether it should remain, be modified, or even be overruled.

Attorneys Stuart GersonRobert Wanerman, and Megan Robertson discuss why Chevron deference matters to health care industry stakeholders and what aspects of deference arguments should be in focus as these cases progress.

 

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 46
Stuart Gerson, Health Care Attorney, Epstein Becker Law Firm
Stuart M. Gerson
Member of the Firm

STUART M. GERSON is a Member of the Firm in the Litigation and Health Care & Life Sciences practices, in the firm's Washington, DC, and New York offices. Much of Mr. Gerson's practice has been centered on providing representation to clients in the health care industry (including insurers, hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care providers, and private equity funds, among others). He has extensive experience litigating cases involving the cybersecurity of health care information, trade secrets, and other confidential data as well as civil...

sgerson@ebglaw.com
202-861-4180
www.ebglaw.com
Robert E. Wanerman
Robert E. Wanerman, Epstein Becker Green, Health Lawyer
Member

ROBERT E. WANERMAN is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care and Life Sciences practice, in the Washington, DC, office of Epstein Becker Green. His practice concentrates on regulatory, reimbursement, and compliance matters affecting health care manufacturers, service providers, and investors in health care organizations. He has extensive experience counseling clients in matters arising under the Medicare and Medicaid programs, administrative law and procedure, the False Claims Act, clinical research rules, grant administration rules, the Anti-Kickback and Stark laws,...

rwanerman@ebglaw.com
202-861-1885
www.ebglaw.com
Megan Robertson
Megan Robertson, healthcare lawyer, Epstein Becker
Associate

Megan Robertson is an Associate in the Health Care and Life Sciences practice, in the Washington, DC, office of Epstein Becker Green. She will be focusing her practice on health care compliance, managed care, and fraud and abuse issues. 

Ms. Robertson received her J.D., with honors and with a concentration in Health Law, from The George Washington University Law School. While attending law school, she was the Executive Editor of the Federal Circuit Bar Journal and worked as a Certified Student Attorney at the school’s Vaccine Injury Litigation Clinic. She...

mrobertson@ebglaw.com
202-861-1835
www.ebglaw.com
