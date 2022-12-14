Chips Chatter: December 5-12, 2022

Pablo E. Carrillo served as Chief of Staff to US Senator John McCain, Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee and former US presidential candidate. He was responsible for the development and implementation of the Senator’s legislative and congressional oversight strategy.

Pablo also served as Minority General Counsel of the Senate Armed Services Committee, where he advised the Ranking Member and other Republican Senators on the defense authorization bill and the Minority’s oversight and investigative activities, as well as defense acquisition and contracting policy. He was the...