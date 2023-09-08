CISA Alert: VMware Releases Security Update—Patch VMware Tools Now

Thursday, September 7, 2023

VMware provides multi-cloud services, products, and solutions for its customers, including VMware Tools. On September 1, 2023, VMware released a security update for a vulnerability in VMware Tools. According to the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), “A cyber threat actor can exploit this vulnerability to obtain sensitive information.”

In the alert, CISA “encourages users and administrators to review VMware Security Advisory and apply the necessary update.” If you use VMware Tools, now’s the time to patch.