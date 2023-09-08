September 8, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 251
71

New Articles
September 08, 2023

September 07, 2023

September 06, 2023

September 05, 2023

Linn F. Freedman

Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

CISA Alert: VMware Releases Security Update—Patch VMware Tools Now

Thursday, September 7, 2023

VMware provides multi-cloud services, products, and solutions for its customers, including VMware Tools. On September 1, 2023, VMware released a security update for a vulnerability in VMware Tools. According to the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), “A cyber threat actor can exploit this vulnerability to obtain sensitive information.”

In the alert, CISA “encourages users and administrators to review VMware Security Advisory and apply the necessary update.” If you use VMware Tools, now’s the time to patch.

Linn F. Freedman
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

