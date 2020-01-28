Close Scrutiny for Class Settlements Where Plaintiff Attorneys Take Lion’s Share

Stephen Wu is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery and is based in the Firm’s Chicago office. He focuses his practice on complex litigation, mergers and acquisitions, and counseling clients on pricing and distribution issues. Stephen has represented clients in a wide variety of industries including: aerospace, biotechnology, consumer products, energy, food, and health care.

Stephen has defended clients in private litigation against federal and state antitrust and unfair competition claims, and represented clients in criminal antitrust investigations. For mergers and acquisitions, Stephen has defended transactions before the United States Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission. Besides pricing and distribution issues, Stephen has also counseled clients on standards-setting and compliance with consumer protection laws.

Prior to joining the Firm, Stephen was an attorney for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), where he participated in all aspects of the FTC’s merger enforcement program, from investigating multibillion dollar transactions to negotiating consent orders resolving the government’s competition concerns. At the FTC, he received an Award for Meritorious Service and its Stephen Nye Award, the FTC’s highest award given to a junior attorney, in 2001.