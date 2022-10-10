CMS Issues First Guidance Regarding the Inflation Reduction Act

Monday, October 10, 2022

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has released the first in what undoubtedly will be a series of guidance documents regarding the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

ArentFox Schiff outlined the provisions of the IRA applicable to the pharmaceutical industry in a prior blog post, which can be found here.

The materials from CMS include a “fact sheet” about the IRA, a detailed timeline regarding the implementation of the healthcare related provisions of the IRA, and a frequently asked questions document about reduced drug prices and enhanced Medicare benefits under the IRA. The guidance materials can be found here.

Any company potentially impacted by the IRA should take the time to review these new guidance documents.