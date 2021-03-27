Coast Guard Issues Changes to Maritime Transportation COVID-19 Safety Requirements
On March 22, 2021, the US Coast Guard released a change notice to its COVID-19 guidance in Marine Safety Information Bulletin Number 02-21. This change includes sea ports (maritime transportation hubs), provides additional information on applicability for mask wear in the marine transportation system, and includes links to Coast Guard and CDC Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) pages. To read to full bulletin, click here.