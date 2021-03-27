March 27, 2021

Volume XI, Number 86

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 26, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 25, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 24, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
RichardD. Bertram
Jeanne Amy
Jones Walker LLP
Disaster Prep and Recovery Blog
Advertisement

Coast Guard Issues Changes to Maritime Transportation COVID-19 Safety Requirements

Friday, March 26, 2021

On March 22, 2021, the US Coast Guard released a change notice to its COVID-19 guidance in Marine Safety Information Bulletin Number 02-21.  This change includes sea ports (maritime transportation hubs), provides additional information on applicability for mask wear in the marine transportation system, and includes links to Coast Guard and CDC Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) pages.  To read to full bulletin, click here.

Advertisement
© 2020 Jones Walker LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 85
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

RICHARD D. Bertram, Maritime lawyer, Jones Walker
RichardD. Bertram
Partner

Richard Bertram has over 30 years of experience in admiralty and maritime law. He handles a wide range of domestic and international admiralty and maritime matters, including transactions, litigation, arbitration, appellate, regulatory, and administrative law, marine casualty investigations, regulatory compliance, and marine pollution and environmental matters.

rbertram@joneswalker.com
504.582.8334
www.joneswalker.com/
Jeanne Amy
Jeanne Amy Maritime Lawyer Jones Walker Law Firm
Associate

Ms. Amy is an associate in the firm's Admiralty & Maritime Practice Group and practices from the New Orleans office. Ms. Amy's practice focuses on maritime litigation, regulatory, and transactional matters. Prior to joining Jones Walker, Ms. Amy served as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable W. Eugene Davis of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Ms. Amy is a 2016 graduate of Tulane University Law School where she earned her juris doctor degree, cum laude, and served as Editor in Chief of the Tulane...

jamy@joneswalker.com
504-582-8376
www.joneswalker.com
Advertisement
Advertisement