April 7, 2022

Volume XII, Number 97
Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Toxic Substances Control Act Blog

Comments on TSCA Collaborative Research Program to Support New Chemicals Due May 10, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has placed a March 29, 2022, memorandum correcting the deadline for public comment on the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Collaborative Research Program to Support New Chemicals. The memorandum states that EPA is clarifying the deadline because the February 25, 2022, Federal Register notice erroneously referenced two different dates. The 60-day comment period on the supporting technical document began when EPA added the document to the docket on March 10, 2022. Comments are due May 10, 2022. More information on EPA’s supporting technical document, “Modernizing the Process and Bringing Innovative Science to Evaluate New Chemicals Under TSCA,” is available in our March 14, 2022, memorandum.

©2022 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 97
Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton
