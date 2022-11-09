November 9, 2022

Volume XII, Number 313

38

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

November 09, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 08, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 07, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Alexandra B. Shalom
Lawrence W. Vernaglia
Lisa M. Noller

Foley & Lardner LLP
Insights/Publications

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Compliance Officers Lookout! DOJ and OIG Tag Team Corporate Integrity Agreements

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of the Health and Human Services (OIG) recently changed the language describing a compliance officer’s role in relation to other responsibilities he or she may have within their company when under a Corporate Integrity Agreement (CIA).

A CIA can be used in False Claims Act settlements between the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the OIG, and a health care provider or entity to resolve the OIG’s discretionary authority to exclude the individual or entity based on the “covered conduct” addressed in the settlement agreement. Each CIA usually includes the same general language to describe substantive requirements of a compliance program, with additional requirements specific to the individual or entity.  Failure to meet the requirements of the CIA may result in stipulated penalties or exclusion imposed by OIG.

Most historical CIAs stated that a compliance officer’s noncompliance responsibilities “shall be limited and must not interfere with the compliance officer’s ability to perform the duties outlined” in the CIA. Some more recent CIAs have stated that a “compliance officer shall not have any noncompliance job responsibilities that, in OIG’s discretion, may interfere or conflict” with their ability to perform the duties outlined in the CIA. (Emphasis added). The OIG clarified this language in an effort to combat a compliance officer’s role from expanding into areas that the OIG views as conflicting with their duties as the organization’s compliance officer. This shifted standard is a larger burden on smaller companies where employees are performing a number of roles – which has been an acknowledged reality since, at least, the OIG’s publication of the Compliance Program Guidance for Individual and Small Group Physician Practices.

This change is also notable for voluntary compliance programs because it illustrates how the OIG believes an effective compliance program should operate. If the organization does need to negotiate a settlement with the OIG in the future, the strength of the compliance program is a key element that the OIG will evaluate.

Indeed, recent statements by leaders within DOJ, and an important September 15, 2022 memorandum approved by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco underscore the value of independent and robust compliance functions. Among other measures, the DOJ memo emphasizes the agency’s focus on “fostering a strong culture of compliance at all levels of the corporation – not just within the compliance department.” This specifically includes a company’s sanctions and incentives – including through compensation – in furtherance of that effort. DOJ also said it will issue further guidance about the preservation and use of devices and apps by company employees and executives.

Taken together, these publications from the OIG and DOJ merit thoughtful attention from entities contributing to the health care industry (whether providers, plans or manufacturers) as they continue to modernize and enhance the effectiveness of their compliance programs.

Alexandra B. Maulden also contributed to this article.

© 2022 Foley & Lardner LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 313
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Alexandra Shalom Health Care Lawyer Foley Lardner
Alexandra B. Shalom
Associate

Alexandra (Allie) Shalom is an associate and health care business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP, and a member of the firm’s Health Care Practice Group.

Allie's practice focuses on counseling clients in the health care, pharmacy, and medical device industries with respect to a wide range of regulatory and compliance matters. Her experience includes advising clients on Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement; internal investigations; managed care and value based payment arrangements; self-disclosures; federal and state fraud and abuse compliance; and state licensure issues. She also...

[email protected]
617-502-3272
www.foley.com/
Lawrence W. Vernaglia
Lawrence W. Vernaglia, Health Care Attorney, Foley Lardner Law Firm
Partner

Lawrence Vernaglia is a partner and health care lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP and serves as chair of the firm’s Health Care Industry Team – named “Health Law Firm of the Year” for three of the past four years on the U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list. Mr. Vernaglia represents hospitals, health systems and academic medical centers and a variety of other health care providers. Mr. Vernaglia's practice involves regulatory and transactional matters, including Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement compliance advice and appeals; mergers, acquisitions and...

[email protected]
617-342-4079
www.foley.com
www.foley.com/blogs
Lisa M. Noller
Lisa Noller, Trial Lawyer, Foley Lardner Law Firm
Partner

Lisa Noller is a trial lawyer and investigator with Foley & Lardner LLP, where she is chair of the Government Enforcement, Compliance & White Collar Defense Practice. She has spent almost 20 years investigating, litigating and trying complex criminal and civil cases, including responding to government investigations, conducting corporate internal investigations, and persuading the government not to pursue clients. When cases proceed to trial, Ms. Noller also has significant experience successfully trying a wide variety of over 30 civil and criminal matters in...

[email protected]
312-832-4363
www.foley.com
www.foley.com/blogs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement