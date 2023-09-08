September 8, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 251
Advertisement

76

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

September 08, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 07, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 06, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 05, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Robinson Cole

Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Congress Considers Kids Online Safety Act Amid Concerns from Activists

Thursday, September 7, 2023

The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) of 2023 is circulating Congress with bipartisan support. According to bill sponsors Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), KOSA would require social media companies to develop enhanced parental controls for online platforms. 

Additionally, and much more controversially, KOSA creates a duty for online platforms to prevent and mitigate specific dangers to minors, including “promotion of suicide, eating disorders, substance abuse, sexual exploitation,” advertisements for certain illegal or age restricted products, and other matters. State Attorneys General and the Federal Trade Commission would have enforcement power. This provision has drawn sharp criticism from organizations like the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union, citing concerns that that enforcement would be inconsistent, politically motivated, and disproportionately impact the LGBTQ community. Further compounding these concerns, Senator Blackburn claimed in an interview that KOSA would protect children from “the transgender [sic] in this culture and that influence.”

Activists additionally raise concerns that the bill would drive the promulgation of online age verification, which would require online platforms to collect and secure sensitive personal information from consumers.

The offices of Senators Blumenthal and Blackburn have released statements further asserting that KOSA does not target specific communities, and that LGBTQ community organizations had been consulted throughout the drafting process.

Blair Robinson, non-lawyer intern, authored this article.

Copyright © 2023 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 250
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Robinson Cole

Our lawyers are knowledgeable about data collection technology, including the use of cookies. We also understand the value of collecting and using data for marketing and other strategic purposes.

We are well versed in data breach response, remediation, coordination, and litigation, including investigations by the U.S. Office of Civil Rights and state AGs.

We actively attend and speak at FTC, state AG, and industry-sponsored workshops and programs on data privacy and security developments, cases, trends, and agendas. We...

[email protected]
401.709.3353
www.rc.com