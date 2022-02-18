February 18, 2022

Volume XII, Number 49
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

February 18, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 17, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 16, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 15, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Jennifer Hermansky

Greenberg Traurig, LLP
EB-5 Insights Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Congress Passes Continuing Resolution through March 11

Friday, February 18, 2022

On Feb. 17, the U.S. Senate passed a Continuing Resolution to fund the government through March 11, 2022.  The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Continuing Resolution Feb. 8.  This gives Congress an additional three weeks to negotiate the outstanding funding bills for certain agencies and has averted a Feb. 18 federal government shutdown.  Congress did not attach an EB-5 regional center reauthorization bill to the Continuing Resolution. The next deadline for regional center reauthorization will be March 11, 2022.  At present, USCIS continues to hold in abeyance all regional-center-based I-526 Petitions and corresponding I-485 Applications. USCIS has not commented on holding the cases in abeyance since Oct. 4, 2021; however, no stakeholders have reported receiving any I-526 or I-485 denials at the time of this blog.

Stakeholders can urge their Congressional representatives to extend the regional center EB-5 program.  As we previously reported, the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and its Advocacy Action Center, Stakeholders of the EB-5 Regional Center Program, have also created a short form to easily email or write to legislators for this purpose.

©2022 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 49
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jennifer Hermansky, Greenberg Traurig Law Firm, Philadelphia, Labor and Employment Immigration Attorney
Jennifer Hermansky
Shareholder

Jennifer Hermansky focuses her immigration practice on both employment-based and family-based immigration. Jennifer has experience serving health care, pharmaceutical and real estate industries, as well as entrepreneurs, scientists and researchers in scientific communities. She represents clients in a wide range of employment-based immigrant and non-immigrant visa matters including students, professionals, managers and executives, artists and entertainers, treaty investors, individuals of extraordinary ability, and immigrant investors.

Jennifer...

hermanskyj@gtlaw.com
215-988-7817
www.gtlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement