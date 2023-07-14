July 14, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 195
Advertisement

69

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 13, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 12, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 11, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Christopher M. Bruno

McDermott Will & Emery
IP Update

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Coons and Tillis Introduce Two Bills Intended to Change Patent Landscape

Thursday, July 13, 2023

In late June 2023, Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) introduced two bills in Congress that, if enacted, would change the patent adjudication landscape:

The PREVAIL Act is essentially a reintroduction of the previously unsuccessful STRONGER Patents Act of 2019 bill and would change fundamental aspects of how the Board operates. Under current practice, the Board judges who rules on institution and also decides the outcome of an instituted proceeding. Under the PREVAIL Act, institution decisions would be made by a separate set of judges from those that render a decision on a petition’s merits. Through proposed changes to the initiation and estoppel provisions, a patent challenger could bring its attack on patent validity in either the district court or the Board, but not both. And as part of the harmonization of district court and Board proceedings, the PREVAIL Act would adopt the “clear and convincing” standard for Board review and codify existing Board practice of applying the same claim construction standard as district courts apply.

The PREVAIL Act would also change who can bring issues to the Board by imposing standing and revised real-party-in-interest requirements. An IPR petitioner would have to establish standing equivalent to that required for a district court declaratory judgment action. Moreover, anyone who financially contributes to an IPR would be deemed a real party in interest to avoid multiple petitions backed by the same entity. To reduce the multiplicity of proceedings, the PREVAIL Act would establish a presumption against a joinder for time-barred petitions. The PREVAIL Act also includes several provisions directed to the independence and transparency of the Board’s decision-making, including establishing a code of conduct and requiring recordation of the Director’s actions that affect Board proceedings.

Turning to subject matter eligibility, the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act would overrule Supreme Court decisions importing a judicial exception to Section 101 and would codify many of the existing categories of ineligible subject matter, including mathematical formulae; substantially economic, financial, social, cultural and artistic practices (in other words, fundamental human activity); natural processes and products made independent of human activity; and mental processes. The Patent Eligibility Restoration Act specifically would authorize early resolution and limited discovery on Section 101 ineligibility.

Practice Note: Although both acts have been introduced before without much success, Congress’s present focus on technology (such as artificial intelligence) may serve to propel one or both bills forward. Of course, it remains to be seen whether Congress has an appetite for modifying patent law, particularly in the lead-up to an election year.

© 2023 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 194
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Christopher M. Bruno Associate Washington, DC Intellectual Property Patent Litigation Trade Secrets Litigation
Christopher M. Bruno
Associate

Christopher M. Bruno focuses his practice on intellectual property litigation matters (i.e., patent, trade secrets, and related contract disputes) in the US Supreme Court, the US International Trade Commission, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, as well as various district courts around the country.

 

Chris practices in a broad range of technologies, including pharmaceuticals, immunology and computing systems. He has experience representing various pharmaceutical companies involving patents covering antibiotics, cancer-treatment drugs, sleep aid...

[email protected]
202 756 8187
www.mwe.com/people/bruno-christopher-m/