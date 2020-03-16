March 16, 2020

 

March 16, 2020

March 15, 2020

March 14, 2020

Article By
Tara N. Cho
Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
COVID-19 for Employers: Cybersecurity and Privacy

Monday, March 16, 2020

Cybersecurity Reminders

  • Ongoing Communications and Refresher Training

    • Tell employees how company communications and updates will be provided

    • Direct employees to review relevant policies, procedures and related technical controls

    • Don’t let tunnel vision on the matter at hand create additional risk exposure

  • Remote Workers and Virtual Environments 

    • Remind employees of security requirements and permissible uses for VPN or other remote network access

    • Reinforce device management policies and controls

    • Ensure infrastructure support / business continuity teams are on the ready and load test (as applicable)

  • Remain Vigilant and Remind Employees to Do the Same

    • Be prepared for phishing attacks, clickbait and other cyber scams

    • Use trusted resources such as government websites

    • Verify an organization’s authenticity (e.g., charitable organizations)

Privacy Considerations

  • Collecting or Accessing Employee or Client/Customer Personal Information

    • Continue to follow internal processes and legal standards when collecting personal data (including health information or travel information)

    • Consider whether new policies should be developed, specific to data collection and processing related to triaging COVID-19 related issues

  • Disclosing Personal Information 

    • Ensure disclosures to government officials or other third parties are permissible by law and privacy notices as well as client/customer contracts

The following content was presented by Tara Cho during a live webinar on March 13, 2020. 

About this Author

Tara N. Cho
Tara N. Cho
Partner

Tara focuses her practice on privacy and data security issues across multiple industries such as technology, retail, e-commerce, and life sciences, with an emphasis on compliance risks and regulatory requirements affecting the healthcare sector.

