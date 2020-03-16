COVID-19 for Employers: Cybersecurity and Privacy

Tara focuses her practice on privacy and data security issues across multiple industries such as technology, retail, e-commerce, and life sciences, with an emphasis on compliance risks and regulatory requirements affecting the healthcare sector. Tara became certified as a legal specialist in Privacy and Information Security Law by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization in 2018 as part of the inaugural class of specialists in this field – one of just 10 attorneys in the state to hold this certification.

She helps clients with all aspects of privacy and data...