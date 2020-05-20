COVID-19 Web-Based IP Platform to Facilitate Connections

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

On May 4, the USPTO made available a new web-based intellectual property (IP) platform, Patents 4 Partnerships, to provide the public with a user-friendly, searchable repository of patents and published patent applications related to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be included in the repository, the patentee or patent applicant must indicate that the patent or patent application is available for licensing. The platform can help entities find collaborations to encourage voluntary licensing and commercialization of key innovations by helping to bring to the marketplace new products and technologies for the prevention, treatment, and diagnosis of COVID-19.

When using the platform, users can search and sort information by keyword, inventor name, assignee, and issue date. At launch, the contents have been limited to public sources, including the USPTO, the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC Business), the AUTM Innovation Marketplace (AIM), universities, and a number of federal agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Energy, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs databases.

If there is a patent or published application that the user would like more information about and/or potentially to bring to market, the user can fill out the submission form or email IPMarketplace@uspto.gov with any comments or corrections.