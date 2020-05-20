May 20, 2020

 

Melissa E. Patterson
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Intellectual Property Law Blog

COVID-19 Web-Based IP Platform to Facilitate Connections

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

On May 4, the USPTO made available a new web-based intellectual property (IP) platform, Patents 4 Partnerships, to provide the public with a user-friendly, searchable repository of patents and published patent applications related to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be included in the repository, the patentee or patent applicant must indicate that the patent or patent application is available for licensing. The platform can help entities find collaborations to encourage voluntary licensing and commercialization of key innovations by helping to bring to the marketplace new products and technologies for the prevention, treatment, and diagnosis of COVID-19.

When using the platform, users can search and sort information by keyword, inventor name, assignee, and issue date. At launch, the contents have been limited to public sources, including the USPTO, the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC Business), the AUTM Innovation Marketplace (AIM), universities, and a number of federal agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Energy, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs databases.

If there is a patent or published application that the user would like more information about and/or potentially to bring to market, the user can fill out the submission form or email IPMarketplace@uspto.gov with any comments or corrections.

Melissa E. Patterson Associate Patent Prosecution and Counseling
Melissa E. Patterson
Associate

Melissa Patterson is an associate in the Intellectual Property Practice Group in the firm's San Diego (Del Mar) office.

Melissa focuses her practice on the preparation and prosecution of patent applications, particularly in the areas of software, computer hardware, mobile communications, AI, robotics and financial networks. She has prosecuted more than 500 U.S. and foreign patent matters. Melissa has also assisted with over 100 trademark matters, conducted non-infringement and invalidity analyses for numerous IP litigation matters and assisted with patent licensing matters.

