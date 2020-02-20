February 20, 2020

 

February 20, 2020

Article By
Connie N Bertram
Jack Blum
Samuel T. Long
Polsinelli PC
Alerts

Craig Leen to Depart as OFCCP Director

Thursday, February 20, 2020

On February 3, 2020, President Trump announced that OFCCP Director Craig Leen will be nominated to the position of Inspector General of the Office of Personnel Management.  The press release did not provide any details about the timing of Director Leen’s formal nomination or the appointment of a successor director. 

During his tenure at OFCCP, Director Leen sought to bring transparency to OFCCP’s compliance evaluations, to clarify the standards for the review of compensation data, and to focus the agency’s efforts on disability issues under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and veterans issues under VEVRAA.  So far, the administration has not announced a potential successor and it is unclear whether new leadership will advance a similar agenda. 

