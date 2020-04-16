Crypto Characters, Episode 20: COVID-19 Symptoms, Treatment, Prevention
Given the spread of COVID-19, Polsinelli shareholder, BitBlog contributor and host of the CryptoCharacters podcast, Jason Nagi interviewed a veteran Emergent Room R physician, Dr. Shreni Zinzuwadia, practicing in northern New Jersey — the second hardest hit COVID-19 location in the nation — on his podcast. They discuss what doctors are doing to fight the spread of COVID-19, including simple tests for when you should seek treatment in the current environment, and current medical and preventative treatment for the virus. Watch or listen to this important