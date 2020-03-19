March 19, 2020

 

Article By
Nathaniel T. Arden
Robinson & Cole LLP
Health Law Diagnosis

DEA Allows Providers to Prescribe Controlled Substances Without an In-Person Medical Examination During COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

The Federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) issued guidance permitting DEA-registered practitioners to prescribe controlled substances without an in-person medical exam of the patient for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency. To issue such prescriptions without an in-person exam, a DEA-registered practitioner must meet the following requirements:

  • The prescription is for a legitimate medical purpose by a practitioner acting in the usual course of his/her professional practice;

  • The telemedicine communication with the patient is conducted using an audio-visual, real-time, two-way interactive communication system; and

  • The practitioner is acting in accordance with applicable Federal and State law.

Practitioners may either (1) issue electronic prescriptions for Schedule II through V controlled substances, (2) call a pharmacy with an emergency prescription for a Schedule II controlled substance, or (3) call a pharmacy for any other prescription for a Schedule III-V controlled substance.

Note that a prescribing practitioner that has conducted an in-person medical exam of the patient may issue a controlled substances prescription after communicating with the patient by telemedicine (or other means) even if there is no public health emergency. In such a case, the prescription must be for a legitimate medical purpose and the practitioner must be acting in the usual course of his/her professional practice and in accordance with applicable laws.

Nathaniel Arden, Health Care and Intellectual Property Attorney, Robinson Cole Law Firm
Nathaniel T. Arden
Nathaniel Arden is a member of Robinson+Cole’s Health Law Group. He advises hospitals, health systems, physician groups, community providers, and other health care entities on a variety of health law and business issues. His practice focuses on health care-related regulatory and transactional matters, as well as health care-related information technology issues. Nathaniel has an extensive background in the healthcare industry, and he worked at a large academic medical center prior to joining the firm.

