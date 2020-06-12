June 12, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

June 12, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 11, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 10, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 09, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Linn F. Freedman
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

DHS Warns Windows 10 Users of Exploit Code

Thursday, June 11, 2020

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) cybersecurity advisory arm issued a warning on its website that “[M]alicious cyber actors are targeting unpatched systems” with a new exploit code that on unpatched systems could spread to millions of computers.

The exploit code, called SMBGhost, attacks a security vulnerability in the server message block (SMB) that Microsoft patched in March 2020. If successful, the bug gives the user full access to the computer to run the malicious code remotely and because it is a worm, it can spread across networks, similar to WannaCry and NotPetya. It is estimated that the code can cause millions of dollars of damage.

DHS strongly recommends that all Windows 10 users use “a firewall to block Weber message block ports from the internet and to apply patches to critical-and high severity vulnerabilities as soon as possible.”

To do so, access Microsoft’s security guidance and guidance from US-CERT.

Copyright © 2020 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Linn F. Freedman, Robinson Cole Law Firm, Cybersecurity and Litigation Law Attorney, Providence
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com