September 7, 2022

Volume XII, Number 250
September 06, 2022

Phillip B. Russell

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, Episode 11: Death by Suicide in the Construction Industry [PODCAST]

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

In this episode of Dirty Steel-Toe Boots, host Phillip Russell has a raw and real conversation with the president of Ajax Paving Industries, Inc., Vince Hafeli, regarding his own personal experience as a suicide survivor and his mission to help others see death by suicide as an urgent workplace safety and health issue. Vince dispels the myths about death by suicide and discusses how Ajax’s ownership and executive team have opened the discussion at all levels of the company to encourage those in crisis to get help and to educate all employees on how to spot warning signs. Phillip and Vince discuss how all employers, especially those in the construction industry, can increase their own awareness and take action in addition to relaying practical tips and resources.

 

 

© 2022, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 249
