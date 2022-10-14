Diversity Visa Program Open for FY 2024

Friday, October 14, 2022

The Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery is open for FY 2024. Applications may be filed online until 12:00 p.m. ET on November 8, 2022.

The DV Lottery program makes 50,000 immigrant visas (“green cards”) available every year to applicants from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States. Eligible individuals must meet certain requirements but do not need a sponsor. To be eligible, the individual must have at least two years of high school or its equivalent or two years of work experience in an occupation that requires at least two years of training or experience. Eligible occupations are listed on the Department of State website per the instructions. Multiple applications are not allowed.

For the 2024 program, individuals from the following countries are NOT eligible:

Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China, including Hong Kong SAR, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Republic of Korea (South Korea), United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland and its dependent territories), Venezuela and Vietnam. Natives of Macau SAR and Taiwan ARE eligible. It is possible to apply based on a spouse’s country of birth.

The multi-step process is done online. It is important to follow the instructions on the Department of State website carefully.

Individuals may apply from abroad or from within the United States. Notably, individuals may apply for the DV even if they are currently pursuing permanent residence through the labor certification process. That is, the processes are not mutually exclusive.