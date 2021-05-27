May 27, 2021

Volume XI, Number 147

 

May 27, 2021

Article By
Kathryn M. Rattigan
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider
DOD’s Defense Innovation Unit Seeks Algorithms for Drone Automation through a Connected Platform

Thursday, May 27, 2021

The Defense Innovation Unit, the Silicon Valley outpost of the Department of Defense (DOD), is seeking commercial algorithms to help build an automated network of military drones to accomplish complex tasks using artificial intelligence (AI). The Unit is requesting algorithms specific to networking and decision-making (rather than computer vision or autopilot systems) to help the DOD accomplish its goal of a connected platform of drones working together. The solicitation states, “While these algorithms extend to a variety of use cases, this specific prototype evaluation will be focused on coordinating long-range, high-speed, fixed-wing aerial platforms operating in contested environments.”

The solicitation program will be structured as a series of prototype events in which those selected will deploy their algorithms in an unclassified, live, virtual-constructive development environment.

This is yet another step forward in the DOD’s ongoing plan to develop autonomous systems to carry out its operations. At present, the DOD’s drones are piloted by service members, but the goal is to utilize these algorithms to determine how a pack of drones should react as opposed to the individual service member on a joystick or software.

To view the solicitation and project description, click here.

About this Author

Kathryn Rattigan Attorney Cybersecurity Data Privacy
Kathryn M. Rattigan
Associate

Kathryn Rattigan is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She advises clients on data privacy and security, cybersecurity, and compliance with related state and federal laws. Kathryn also provides legal advice regarding the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS, or drones) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations. She represents clients across all industries, such as insurance, health care, education, energy, and construction.

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance

Kathryn helps clients comply...

krattigan@rc.com
401-709-3357
www.rc.com
