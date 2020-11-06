November 6, 2020

Volume X, Number 311

 

Article By
Lynn L. Bergeson
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Brag Biobased Products Blog
DOE Announces Funding For Plastics Recycling R&D

Friday, November 6, 2020

On October 15, 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the availability of over $27 million in funding for 12 projects supporting research and development (R&D) efforts toward advanced plastics recycling technologies and new recyclable plastics. 

These efforts are part of DOE’s Plastics Innovation Challenge, which aims to improve existing recycling processes that break plastics down into chemical building blocks that can be used to make new products. The 12 projects selected will address highly recyclable or biodegradable plastics, novel methods for deconstructing and upcycling existing plastics, and collaborations to tackle challenges in plastic waste.

©2020 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
