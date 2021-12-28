DOE Announces Funding For Small Businesses To Assist In Building A Clean-Energy Economy

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

On December 13, 2021, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the availability of $54 million in seed funding for U.S. small businesses to research, develop, and create commercialization action plans for new technologies that accelerate the national transition to a clean energy economy. Led by DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, the opportunity provides that applicants may receive up to $250,000 and become eligible for up to $1.6 million in follow-on funding. To receive funding, applicants must have projects that can help:

Diversify sustainable sources of minerals and materials needed to manufacture clean energy technologies;

Enhance thermal energy storage technologies for buildings;

Improve recyclability and reuse of retired solar panels and components;

Increase hydropower and marine energy generation;

Convert biomass and other waste into cost-effective, carbon-free fuels; and

Develop technologies for affordable, efficient hydrogen production, delivery, and storage.

DOE will also award funding to proposals to license technologies developed by a DOE national lab. Small businesses interested in applying for an SBIR or STTR award must submit a letter of intent by January 3, 2022, 5:00 p.m. (EST). Full applications are due on February 22, 2022. A full list of topics and additional details about this opportunity are available here.