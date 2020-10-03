October 3, 2020

Volume X, Number 277

 

Article By
Lynn L. Bergeson
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Brag Biobased Products Blog

DOE BERAC Open Meeting

Friday, October 2, 2020

DOE has announced that the Biological and Environmental Research Advisory Committee (BERAC) will host digital public meetings on October 22 and 23, 2020, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. (EDT). BERAC provides advice to DOE’s Director of the Office of Science on scientific and technical issues that arise in the development and implementation of the Biological and Environmental Research Program. Tentative agenda topics published in the Federal Register notice include:

  • BERAC business and discussion;

  • News from the Office of Biological and Environmental Research;

  • Report briefs; and

  • News from the Biological Systems Science and Earth and Environmental Systems Science Divisions.

Oral comments will be permitted during the meetings, and written statements can be submitted prior to or after the meetings. Those interested in making oral statements regarding any agenda items must request so via e-mail at least five business days prior to the meeting.

