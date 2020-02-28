DOE EERE To Host Public Workshops On ESGC Across The Country

Friday, February 28, 2020

On February 21, 2020, U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), announced that it will hold a series of workshops to receive input on the approaches and activities for its new initiative, the Energy Storage Grand Challenge (ESGC). Launched in January 2020 by DOE Secretary Dan Brouillette, ESGC was created to accelerate the development, commercialization, and utilization of next-generation energy storage technologies. With the aim to sustain American global leadership in energy storage, ESGC builds on the $158 million Advanced Energy Storage Initiative. Recognizing the challenges associated with the advancement of energy storage technologies, DOE EERE will host four workshops to receive input on ESGC initiative approaches and activities. The workshops’ dates, locations, and registration deadlines are:

March 6, 2020, in Seattle, Washington – registration deadline: February 27, 2020;

March 10, 2020, in Austin, Texas – registration deadline was February 24, 2020;

March 17, 2020, in Chicago, Ilinois (additional manufacturing session will be held on March 16, 2020) – registration deadline: March 2, 2020; and

March 26, 2020, in Washington, D.C. – registration deadline: March 11, 2020.

Parties interested in registering for one of the workshops may do so here. Seating is limited, and registrations will be accepted in the order they are received.