DOE Funding Opportunity for SBIR/STTR & EERE Funding for Bioenergy R&D

Sunday, January 10, 2021

DOE Publishes FOA For FY 2021 SBIR/STTR Programs Phase I Release 2

On December 14, 2020, DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Programs Office issued its fiscal year (FY) 2021 Phase I Release 2 Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for the SBIR and STTR Programs. Participating in the FOA are the following DOE program offices:

Office of Cyber Security, Energy Security, and Emergency Response;

Office of Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation;

Office of Electricity;

Office of Environmental Management;

EERE;

Office of Fossil Energy;

Office of Fusion Energy Sciences;

Office of High Energy Physics; and

Office of Nuclear Energy.

The FOA is available for qualified small businesses with strong research capabilities in science or engineering in any of the research areas sought in the announcement. Grant applications for Phase I are due by February 22, 2021.

DOE EERE Announces Funding For Bioenergy R&D

DOE’s EERE announced an FOA of up to $35 million for bioenergy feedstock technologies and algae R&D. This FOA supports the White House’s priority to advance the domestic bioeconomy and DOE’s Bioenergy Technologies Office’s (BTO) goal to improve the performance and lower the cost and risk of technologies that can be used to produce biofuels, biopower, and bioproducts. Topic areas include the characterization of municipal solid waste (MSW) to enable production of conversion-ready feedstocks and algae productivity exceeding expectations (APEX). The application process requires a concept paper and a full application. While concept papers must be submitted to DOE by February 1, 2021, the full applications are due on April 5, 2021.