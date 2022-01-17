DOE Issues RFI On Renewable Fuel Scale-Up And Demonstration

Monday, January 17, 2022

On December 23, 2021, DOE issued a Request for Information (RFI) on the scale-up and demonstration of renewable fuels. In the RFI “Overcoming Barriers to Renewable Fuel Scale-Up and Demonstration,” DOE expresses its wish to obtain input from biofuels producers and technology developers regarding their readiness to scale process technologies to pilot- and demonstration-scale sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, and renewable marine fuels. DOE also seeks feedback on how existing first-generation ethanol and other industries could be leveraged to provide low-cost feedstock and infrastructure for biofuels production. The RFI has six categories:

Biofuel Pathway Scale-Up Forecasts;

Barriers to Scale-Up of SAF, Marine, and Renewable Diesel Technologies;

Leveraging First-Generation Ethanol and Other Incumbent Industries;

BETO Scale-Up of Biotechnologies Strategy;

Leveraging National Laboratory Professional Development Units (PDU) to Scale-Up Renewable Fuels; and

Feedstock Production and Supply.

DOE’s Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) will use the information collected from this RFI to chart the potential growth of domestic renewable fuels production by 2030. BETO also wishes to understand better the existing and potential barriers that producers face in the scaling-up pathway. Responses to this RFI must be submitted on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (EST) on January 31, 2022. Additional details on how to apply can be accessed here.