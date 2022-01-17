January 17, 2022

Volume XII, Number 17
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

January 16, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 15, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 14, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Lynn L. Bergeson

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
B&C® Biobased and Sustainable Chemicals Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

DOE Issues RFI On Renewable Fuel Scale-Up And Demonstration

Monday, January 17, 2022

On December 23, 2021, DOE issued a Request for Information (RFI) on the scale-up and demonstration of renewable fuels. In the RFI “Overcoming Barriers to Renewable Fuel Scale-Up and Demonstration,” DOE expresses its wish to obtain input from biofuels producers and technology developers regarding their readiness to scale process technologies to pilot- and demonstration-scale sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, and renewable marine fuels. DOE also seeks feedback on how existing first-generation ethanol and other industries could be leveraged to provide low-cost feedstock and infrastructure for biofuels production. The RFI has six categories:

  • Biofuel Pathway Scale-Up Forecasts;

  • Barriers to Scale-Up of SAF, Marine, and Renewable Diesel Technologies;

  • Leveraging First-Generation Ethanol and Other Incumbent Industries;

  • BETO Scale-Up of Biotechnologies Strategy;

  • Leveraging National Laboratory Professional Development Units (PDU) to Scale-Up Renewable Fuels; and

  • Feedstock Production and Supply.

DOE’s Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) will use the information collected from this RFI to chart the potential growth of domestic renewable fuels production by 2030. BETO also wishes to understand better the existing and potential barriers that producers face in the scaling-up pathway. Responses to this RFI must be submitted on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (EST) on January 31, 2022. Additional details on how to apply can be accessed here.

©2022 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 17
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

lbergeson@lawbc.com
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement