DOE Issues RFP For Recovery, Recycling, and Reuse of Material Waste From Manufacturing

Monday, May 3, 2021

On April 28, 2021, DOE issued a $22.5 million request for proposals (RFP) for projects that support the recovery, recycling, and reuse of material waste generated by the manufacturing sector. DOE EERE stated that “[p]rojects funded through this solicitation will develop technologies that reduce embodied energy and carbon emissions associated with the production and consumption of metals, polymers, fibers, and electronic waste, as well as identify training activities that will expand the American manufacturing workforce.” The projects will be managed by DOE’s Reducing Embodied-Energy and Decreasing Emissions (REMADE) Institute, which is funded by DOE EERE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office.