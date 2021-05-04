May 4, 2021

Volume XI, Number 124

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 04, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 03, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Lynn L. Bergeson
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
B&C® Biobased and Sustainable Chemicals Blog
Advertisement

DOE Issues RFP For Recovery, Recycling, and Reuse of Material Waste From Manufacturing

Monday, May 3, 2021

On April 28, 2021, DOE issued a $22.5 million request for proposals (RFP) for projects that support the recovery, recycling, and reuse of material waste generated by the manufacturing sector.  DOE EERE stated that “[p]rojects funded through this solicitation will develop technologies that reduce embodied energy and carbon emissions associated with the production and consumption of metals, polymers, fibers, and electronic waste, as well as identify training activities that will expand the American manufacturing workforce.”  The projects will be managed by DOE’s Reducing Embodied-Energy and Decreasing Emissions (REMADE) Institute, which is funded by DOE EERE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office.

Advertisement
©2021 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 123
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

lbergeson@lawbc.com
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement