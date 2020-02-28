February 28, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

February 28, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 27, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 26, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Lynn L. Bergeson
Ligia Duarte Botelho
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Brag Biobased Products Blog

DOE ORNL Develops Method For Observing Biomaterials’ Nanostructure

Friday, February 28, 2020

On February 25, 2020, DOE’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) announced that its scientists have developed a novel technique to closely observe the nanostructure of biomaterials without damaging the sample. Using a nonintrusive soft mechanical nanoablation (sMNA) technique can confirm structural features in starch, which is an important carbohydrate in the production of biofuels. ORNL’s chief scientist for systems biology and biotechnology, Brian Davison, highlighted the importance of plant cell wall structures in the next generation of biofuels, stating that the “study used starch as an example of how this technique can start to access some of these nanomechanical structure materials” that currently cannot be observed. ORNL’s study was published on February 6, 2020. ORNL scientists believe the novel technique can also be applied to nonliving materials and used on synthetic polymers or even three-dimensional-printed materials.

©2020 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

lbergeson@lawbc.com
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Ligia Duarte Botelho
Ligia Duarte Botelho Bergeson Campbell Manager
Manager

Ligia Duarte Botelho, M.A., Manager with B&C® Consortia Management, L.L.C. (BCCM), assists consortia in reaching and exceeding their institutional goals in policy advocacy, public outreach, product stewardship, and testing and compliance.  Ms. Botelho offers BCCM clients the significant experience she gained as manager of a national medical science research and policy consortium, with a demonstrated excellence in synthesizing and communicating effective advocacy messages in her work with academic, global health, and science institutions.  Ms. Botelho holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy from Kings College London, is fully trilingual (English, French, and Portuguese), and has experience working with government agencies in the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Ms. Botelho’s administrative and management support services include organizing and administrating conferences and annual meetings, managing budgets, leading membership recruitment, and building consensus on strategic goals.  She also tracks pertinent regulatory issues, alerting consortium members promptly of relevant industry or government developments, and assists in the preparation of comments submitted to government agencies.

lbotelho@bc-cm.com
202-833-6583
www.bc-cm.com